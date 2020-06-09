Over the last seven days the 10-community Sun Chronicle area has seen two new deaths from coronavirus and 34 new cases.
Although Attleboro did not report by deadline on Tuesday, the numbers still represent a marked improvement from a little more than a month ago when it would not be unusual to report two deaths and 34 cases in a single day.
For example on May 4 there were five deaths and 32 new cases, and on May 5 there were five deaths and 46 new cases.
On May 8 there were four deaths and 20 new cases.
Coronavirus has substantially eased its grip on the area, which has suffered 123 deaths and 1,763 cases of the disease.
The biggest communities in the area and the ones with nursing homes have seemed to suffer the most.
As the area’s only city and its largest community, Attleboro has recorded the most deaths, 47, and the most cases, 656.
That’s 38 percent of all deaths and 37 percent of all cases.
Attleboro has four nursing homes.
North Attleboro, with at least two nursing homes, follows with 26 deaths and 259 cases, or 21 and 14 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile Wrentham, one of the smaller communities but home to at least three nursing homes, has recorded 24 deaths and 189 cases, for percentages of 19 and 10, respectively.
Those three communities alone have accounted for 78 percent of the deaths and 61 percent of the cases.
At the state level, where there have been a total of 7,408 confirmed and probable deaths due to coronavirus and 103,889 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, key numbers continued to fall on Tuesday.
One of those is the number of patients hospitalized with the disease.
On Tuesday it had fallen to 1,397, which is 2,482 patients below the April 27 number of 3,892.
The actual high number was reported by the state’s Department of Public Health on May 3 at 4,004 after an increase of 403 patients in one day.
On May 4 the number fell by 465 and has been falling ever since.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell to 315, another new low. The number of patients on ventilators also dipped to 202, another low point.
Out of the 55 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths reported by the state on Tuesday, 33, or 60 percent, came from nursing homes.
