ATTLEBORO — The number of area coronavirus cases has topped 19,000, according to the latest data from the state.
Still, the number of new weekly cases fell from the week ending Oct. 7 to the one ending Oct. 14, offering hope the virus is on the wane.
All told, the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area have seen 19,039 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and at least 301 deaths.
Five of the 10 communities had no new deaths to report while the others did not report by deadline.
The number of new cases in the week ending Oct. 14 was 197, 39 fewer than the previous week. The week ending Oct. 7 saw 236 new cases which was the same number for the week ending Sept. 30.
Since a three-month virus surge began on July 15, new cases have not exceeded 272 in any given week.
That number is a big drop off from the high point of new cases reached in the week ending Dec. 10, when 914 were recorded.
This is the first week the number of new cases has been below 200 in eight weeks.
In the week ending Aug. 12, when numbers were on the rise, the number of new cases was also 197.
The 19,039 cases represent 2.46 percent of all 774,403 cases recorded in the state as of Oct. 14.
Attleboro, which is the biggest community and the only city in The Sun Chronicle area, has had 4,950 cases and 127 deaths since the pandemic began — more than any of the nine other communities.
Those 4,950 cases equals 10.64 percent of the the city’s 46,517 residents.
The 127 Attleboro residents who have died from the disease represents 2.56 percent of those who contracted the disease.
The 4,823 who survived can be added to the number of the fully vaccinated who now have immunity, bringing that number to about 32,430.
The number is likely a little lower because some of the new cases have hit those who were previously vaccinated.
But using those numbers it brings those with immunity in Attleboro to nearly 70 percent.
The positive test percentage for the 10 communities remained about the same at 2.45 percent, which is just two-one hundredths of 1 percent lower than in the week ending Oct. 7.
The state’s positive test percentage is 1.82 percent or more than half a percent lower than that of the Sun Chronicle area.
Two towns had positive test percentages well above any of the other communities.
Rehoboth was at 5.68 percent and Seekonk was at 5.11 percent.
The next highest was Attleboro at 3.15 percent.
Rehoboth and Seekonk have had the lowest rates of vaccination as well, which could account for the higher positive test percentages.
Both were at 51 percent in the week ending Oct. 7 while the rest of the communities were near or over well over 60 percent.
Wrentham had the highest vaccination rate at 74 percent and in the week ending Oct. 14 had a positive test percentage of 2.68, which is about half that of Rehoboth and Seekonk.
