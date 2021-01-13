People 75 and older and those with at least two “co-morbidities,” or underlying conditions, are slated to get coronavirus vaccinations at the beginning of Phase Two of the state’s vaccination plan, which is currently scheduled to start next month.
Both groups are number one on the list.
But when and where those vaccinations will be available is not known, local officials said.
The state’s website has Phase Two scheduled for “February through April.”
Attleboro’s health nurse, Jacquie O’Brien, said many seniors are wondering how and when they can get vaccinated.
“Our department has fielded many phone calls,” she said in an email. “We are recommending individuals monitor the link https://www.mass.gov/info-details/when-can-i-get-the-covid-19-vaccine.”
O’Brien said the information is also available under “informational alerts” on the city’s website.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Kate Gwiazdowski said it’s anticipated the vaccine for seniors 75 and up will be available soon, “within the next few weeks when further direction is handed down by DPH.
“Currently, we have not received any guidance from the state regarding locations for these patients to receive the vaccine.”
Spokeswoman Katelyn Reilly of the state’s Coronavirus Command Center did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that “residents and staff of public and private low income and affordable senior housing will now be included in step one of Phase Two of the vaccine distribution plan” along with those 75 and over and those with two underlying conditions.
Those included in the second step of Phase Two of the vaccine distribution plan are teachers, transit, grocery, utility, food, sanitation, public works and public health workers.
Those in the third step of Phase Two are seniors 65 and older while the fourth step includes individuals with one “co-morbidity,” or underlying condition.
However before those steps can happen, steps four, five and six have to happen in Phase One.
Step four starts on Monday and includes a variety of groups including prisoners.
“Beginning Monday vaccinations will begin at residential congregate care and shelter programs and correctional facilities within Phase 1 of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 distribution plan,” the state announced Wednesday. “This will include over 94,000 eligible individuals, both residents and staff, across the Commonwealth.”
Gillette Stadium is slated to open Monday as a mass inoculation site and some of those eligible in step four of Phase One, including those at congregate care sites, will be able to go there for a shot.
