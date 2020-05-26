State courts will remain closed to the public until at least July 1 and criminal and civil jury trials are postponed until September, the state Supreme Judicial Court said Tuesday.
The courts have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic but have been operating on a limited basis.
Courts will continue to conduct emergency and non-emergency business, in both civil and criminal cases by telephone, video conference, email or through the court’s electronic filing system, the SJC said.
The courts will be closed to the public at least until July 1 except for emergency matters that cannot be addressed virtually.
Jury trials in both criminal and civil cases are postponed to no earlier than Sept. 8.
Civil and criminal bench trials are postponed until at least July 1, unless a judge determines that a bench trial may be conducted virtually.
There are district courts in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton that have jurisdiction in The Sun Chronicle readership area.
“The court system is open and conducting business virtually, with Trial Court departments increasingly addressing non-emergency matters that can be handled remotely,” Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants said in a statement.
“We will physically open courthouses to the public only when we are confident that we have protocols in place that will allow court users and court personnel to both be safe and feel safe, and even then we will open only in stages,” Gants said.
When deciding how to reopen, court officials will be focusing on matters that can only be addressed in person, Gants said.
Even after courts begin to open, judges will still be hearing most court business virtually, Gants said.
The chief justice said court officials will be deciding on ways for improving and increasing the number and range of matters that can be resolved “without the need for anyone physically to appear in court.”
