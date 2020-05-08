Locally and statewide, cities and towns continue to hold their own against the coronavirus despite its apparent entrenchment and the mounting numbers of deaths and cases.
There were four new deaths and 20 new cases reported in The Sun Chronicle area on Friday, bringing the totals to 91 and 1,353, respectively.
Wrentham reported three new deaths and North Attleboro one.
Nine of the new cases were reported in Attleboro, the area's largest community. It has a total of 496 cases and 35 deaths.
Statewide there were 150 new deaths and 1,612 new cases, bringing those totals to 4,702 and 75,333.
The numbers in both instances reflect current trends. There have been no huge increases or decreases from what has already been recorded since mid-March, when the pandemic began to make its presence felt in the state.
During his daily noon press conference on Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is making progress, but it won’t come fast.
“No single day is indicative of a trend,” he said. “We’ve seen progress and we’ll continue to see progress as long as everyone continues to do their part.”
Baker has set May 18 as the day he hopes to start reopening Massachusetts for business.
He noted that hospitalizations are declining slowly and the percentage of people hospitalized has dropped.
Two weeks ago, 8 percent of patients with the disease were hospitalized.
On Friday, it was 4 percent.
In addition, the number of patients in intensive care units has dropped by 21 percent over the last two weeks.
On April 23 there 1,048 patients in ICUs throughout the state.
On Friday that number was down to 826.
In addition, the number of patients in ICUs has gone down for nine consecutive days, from 1,011 to the current 826.
All the numbers are not good, however.
One that’s alarming is the increasing number of cases in nursing homes where the elderly, those most susceptible to the disease, live.
On Monday, 175 nursing homes were reported to have more than 30 cases of the virus among residents and staff.
By Friday that number reached 195.
On Monday, 295 facilities were listed in a report published by the state’s Department of Public Health.
On Friday, the number of reporting institutions had grown by 13 to 308.
All told, 63 percent of reporting nursing homes had more than 30 cases of coronavirus.
That percentage is up by 4 points since Monday.
On Monday, 13,708 residents and workers in nursing homes were reported to have the disease.
By Friday that number had grown to 15,560, an increase of 1,852 cases or 13.5 percent.
Nursing homes continue to account for the majority of deaths.
On Friday, the total was 2,837 out of 4,702, which equals 60.3 percent.
