While the nation’s unemployment rate continued to fall — and the Trump administration hailed “an American comeback” as the economic impacts of the coronavirus shutdown eased — jobless numbers in Massachusetts and the Attleboro area continued to lag behind.
The state’s estimated unemployment rate of 17.4 percent — the worst in the nation — was up by eight-tenths of a percentage point from the revised May estimate of 16.6 percent.
In most towns in The Sun Chronicle’s circulation area, the jobless rate remained stagnant. While a few communities showed marginal gains, some saw their unemployment rates tick up slightly.
In Attleboro, the area’s largest community, the unemployment rate for June was 18.4 percent, a 3/10ths of a percentage point improvement over May’s figures. (A year ago, the city had a jobless rate of 3.4 percent.) But that number does not give a complete picture of joblessness in the city. According to the state, Attleboro’s labor force — adults working or actively looking for jobs — increased, as it did for most communities in the area. The actual number of people reported as unemployed in June was 4,767, compared to 4,613 the previous month.
In North Attleboro, the unemployment rate was unchanged from May to June at 17.6 percent. In June of 2019 it was 3 percent.
Seekonk showed the most improvement in terms of percentage, with the jobless rate dropping almost a full percentage point from 16.2 to 15.3.
Norfolk’s unemployment rate was the lowest in the area at 13.6 percent, although that actually represented an increase for the town from May’s 12.9 percent.
Every local community saw an increase in its labor force numbers, representing both those employed and those actively seeking work. In Attleboro, for example, that number jumped from 24,694 to 25,949. In every community except Seekonk there were more people unemployed in June than in May, regardless of the unemployment rate.
Statewide, the labor force increased by 130,800 to 3,671,700 in June, up from 3,540,900 in May, as 79,200 more residents were employed and 51,600 more residents were unemployed over the month.
According to the state, more than 3 million residents were employed and 638,000 were unemployed.
The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, was up 2.3 percentage points over the month at 64.9 percent.
The labor force was down 134,800 from the 3,806,500 June 2019 estimate, with 662,100 fewer residents employed and 527,300 more residents unemployed.
Nationally, the U.S. economy added a record 4.8 million jobs last month, as the businesses continued to slowly bounce back from the coronavirus recession. The national unemployment rate dipped to 11.1 percent.
Job growth accelerated from May, when revised figures show employers added 2.7 million jobs.
Rebecca Risk, a market manager in the Providence office of Robert Half, a human resources consulting firm, said the picture is not all bleak.
“What I am seeing is companies are kind of figuring things out,” she said. “It’s slow but they are finding ways of bringing people back to work.”
Some workers who were laid off or furloughed may not feel comfortable going back to work for fear of the virus, and employers are still trying to figure out how to deal with that population, she said.
However, in recent weeks, Massachusetts has reported far fewer new coronavirus cases than states that reopened more quickly, and that could work to the state’s benefit in the long run in terms of getting people back to their jobs, she said.
“More and more because of those numbers, companies are comfortable bringing people back in,” Risk said. “If those numbers continue to trend, more companies will have the confidence to continue that trend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.