ATTLEBORO — State Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, and State Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa D-Northampton, filed a bill on Thursday to delay the return of students to full time in-person learning so all teachers and others working in schools can be vaccinated against coronavirus.
The back-to-school order issued by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education last week is too quick, they said.
It won’t allow enough time for all teachers and other workers to be vaccinated, they said.
“We just don’t agree with it,” Hawkins told a Sun Chronicle reporter. “It’s just not right to send them back into the buildings without being vaccinated.”
It could be dangerous for older teachers and other workers and those with underlying conditions, he said.
The pair asked that a return to school be delayed to April 26.
Sabadosa did not respond to a request for comment.
Gov. Charlie Baker closed schools on March 16 of last year in the wake of the virus, forcing students to learn remotely via computer. Many districts partially reopened last September.
Currently, elementary students are scheduled to return on April 5, and middle school students are scheduled to return on April 28, except in Attleboro, where they are scheduled for April 26.
“We are not asking the Department to stop the push for in-person learning,” Hawkins said in a press release. “We all want in-person learning. But this is a question of safety and making sure districts can do this in the best way possible for their teachers, their staff, their families, and their kids.”
He said the state has scheduled special vaccination days for educators on March 27 and April 3, 10 and 11 at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites.
However, Hawkins said, two of those dates occur after some of the teachers are required to be back in school and they may not be able to get vaccinated in time.
Meanwhile, the Department of Education sent a statement the The Sun Chronicle pointing out that the Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said that it’s not necessary to vaccinate teachers to safely open schools.
While Hawkins said only educators are eligible for the special vaccination days, a DOE spokesperson said that's incorrect.
DOE’s spokesperson said that anyone who works in a school, including bus drivers, are eligible for educator vaccination days.
She also pointed out that Massachusetts schools have had access to $1 billion in funding which has allowed them to install air purifiers and start pooled testing programs.
In Attleboro, which has operated a hybrid learning program in which students are in school two days a week and learn at home remotely for three, there has been no in-school transmission of the virus since the beginning of classes in September, according to data provided by the district.
To date, 297 students out of approximately 6,000 district-wide -- or 4.95 percent --have contracted the disease.
Meanwhile, 66 staff members out of about 700 -- or 9.4 percent -- have contracted the disease.
