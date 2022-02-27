US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides

Vaccinations against coronavirus in the Attleboro area and state are continuing at a slow rate.

Coronavirus cases statewide continue to crash while the vaccination rate continues at a crawl.

In the week ending Feb. 25, new cases came in at 7,941, which was the first time the number was under 10,000 since the week ending Nov. 5, when it was 8,783.

Cases hit a record high of 132,557 in the week ending Jan. 14, which means they have declined by 124,616 cases, or 94% in six weeks.

As previously reported, coronavirus case in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area declined by the same percentage in the week ending Feb. 24.

The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

Meanwhile, the number of new fully-vaccinated residents in the 10-community area declined for the third consecutive week to 336, which was an increase of just 0.17% overall, or a little less the two-tenths of one percent.

That number fell from 614 in the week ending Feb. 3.

Once again, those from the age of five to 11 recorded the greatest number of vaccinations with 103.

All told, 36.35% of that age group has been fully vaccinated.

As of Feb. 24, 138,449, or 69.82%, of the area’s 198,294 residents have been fully vaccinated and another 36.63% have acquired booster shots.

Statewide, the increase in fully-vaccinated residents in the week ending Feb. 24 was 17,414, or 0.25%, which is one-quarter of one percent.

All told, however, 5,280,882 residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 75.82% of the population of 6,964,383.

That percentage includes 358,530 children under the age of five who are not eligible for vaccination. If they are taken out of the equation, then 79.94%, or nearly 80%, of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

In addition, some people who were not vaccinated suffered from the illness and survived so they have acquired some level of immunity as well, which makes the percentage of those with immunity higher.

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths fell to 247 in the week ending Feb. 25.

It was the fourth consecutive week deaths have declined.

The 247 deaths represents 3.11% of the 7,941 cases in that week.

In the 102 weeks of the pandemic the state has recorded 1,537,894 coronavirus cases and 22,665 confirmed coronavirus deaths, which is 1.47% of all cases.

The average age of those dying from the disease is 75, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

The 1,537,894 cases statewide represents 22% of the state’s 6,964,383 population.

In addition to the case numbers, hospitalizations and with them the numbers of those in Intensive Care Units and those who have been intubated with breathing apparatus, have also steeply declined.

On Friday, the number of people hospitalized statewide for coronavirus fell to 483, which is the first time it’s been under 500 in six months or since Aug. 20, 2021 when the number hospitalized was 467.

The number in ICUs statewide fell to 93 and number of those intubated fell to 52 on Feb. 25.

The last time the numbers were that low was on Aug. 19, 2021 when they were 94 and 48, respectively.

The declining numbers are reflected in the census at Attleboro’s Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

On Jan. 21 the hospital had a total of 149 patients and 47, or 31.54%, were coronavirus positive and six were in Sturdy’s ICU.

On Friday, the hospital had just two coronavirus positive patients which was 2.04% of the its 98 patients.

Neither of the coronavirus patients were in the ICU and both had been vaccinated.

The latest version of coronavirus, known as the omicron variant, has infected vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike, often in equal numbers and sometimes greater for the vaccinated.

For example, on Jan. 24, the hospital had 41 coronavirus positive patients and the majority, 23, had been vaccinated.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of Feb. 24

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 5,679 36.35 103
12-15 Years 10,103 6,920 68.49 30
16-19 Years 9,877 7,700 77.95 18
20-29 Years 24,537 16,276 66.33 42
30-49 Years 50,622 36,230 71.57 97
50-64 Years 45,902 37,223 81.09 27
65-74 Years 18,771 17,363 92.50 14
75 + Years 12,106 11,058 91.34 5
Total Feb. 24 198,294 138,449 69.82 336
Total Feb.17 198,294 138,113 69.65 488
Total Feb. 10 198,294 137,325 69.40 576
Total Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Total Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Total Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Total Jan. 13ww 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Total Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Total Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Total Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of Feb. 24

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 30,636 65.86 102
Foxboro 18,209 14,114 77.51 24
Mansfield 23,631 18,555 78.52 52
Norfolk 12,493 9,366 74.97 22
North Attleboro 30,326 21,038 69.37 39
Norton 19,910 13,203 66.31 37
Plainville 9,211 6,988 75.87 17
Rehoboth 12,713 7,103 55.87 4
Seekonk 14,013 7,902 56.39 15
Wrentham 11,271 9,544 84.67 24
Feb.24 198,294 138,449 69.82 336
Feb. 17 198,294 138,113 69.65 488
Feb. 10 198,294 137,625 69.40 576
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

