Coronavirus cases statewide continue to crash while the vaccination rate continues at a crawl.
In the week ending Feb. 25, new cases came in at 7,941, which was the first time the number was under 10,000 since the week ending Nov. 5, when it was 8,783.
Cases hit a record high of 132,557 in the week ending Jan. 14, which means they have declined by 124,616 cases, or 94% in six weeks.
As previously reported, coronavirus case in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area declined by the same percentage in the week ending Feb. 24.
The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Meanwhile, the number of new fully-vaccinated residents in the 10-community area declined for the third consecutive week to 336, which was an increase of just 0.17% overall, or a little less the two-tenths of one percent.
That number fell from 614 in the week ending Feb. 3.
Once again, those from the age of five to 11 recorded the greatest number of vaccinations with 103.
All told, 36.35% of that age group has been fully vaccinated.
As of Feb. 24, 138,449, or 69.82%, of the area’s 198,294 residents have been fully vaccinated and another 36.63% have acquired booster shots.
Statewide, the increase in fully-vaccinated residents in the week ending Feb. 24 was 17,414, or 0.25%, which is one-quarter of one percent.
All told, however, 5,280,882 residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 75.82% of the population of 6,964,383.
That percentage includes 358,530 children under the age of five who are not eligible for vaccination. If they are taken out of the equation, then 79.94%, or nearly 80%, of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
In addition, some people who were not vaccinated suffered from the illness and survived so they have acquired some level of immunity as well, which makes the percentage of those with immunity higher.
The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths fell to 247 in the week ending Feb. 25.
It was the fourth consecutive week deaths have declined.
The 247 deaths represents 3.11% of the 7,941 cases in that week.
In the 102 weeks of the pandemic the state has recorded 1,537,894 coronavirus cases and 22,665 confirmed coronavirus deaths, which is 1.47% of all cases.
The average age of those dying from the disease is 75, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The 1,537,894 cases statewide represents 22% of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
In addition to the case numbers, hospitalizations and with them the numbers of those in Intensive Care Units and those who have been intubated with breathing apparatus, have also steeply declined.
On Friday, the number of people hospitalized statewide for coronavirus fell to 483, which is the first time it’s been under 500 in six months or since Aug. 20, 2021 when the number hospitalized was 467.
The number in ICUs statewide fell to 93 and number of those intubated fell to 52 on Feb. 25.
The last time the numbers were that low was on Aug. 19, 2021 when they were 94 and 48, respectively.
The declining numbers are reflected in the census at Attleboro’s Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
On Jan. 21 the hospital had a total of 149 patients and 47, or 31.54%, were coronavirus positive and six were in Sturdy’s ICU.
On Friday, the hospital had just two coronavirus positive patients which was 2.04% of the its 98 patients.
Neither of the coronavirus patients were in the ICU and both had been vaccinated.
The latest version of coronavirus, known as the omicron variant, has infected vaccinated and the unvaccinated alike, often in equal numbers and sometimes greater for the vaccinated.
For example, on Jan. 24, the hospital had 41 coronavirus positive patients and the majority, 23, had been vaccinated.