Several public officials, including state Sen. Becca Rausch, are calling on the governor to issue a "shelter in place" order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The officials, largely from the Boston area, said Gov. Charlie Baker should follow the lead of San Francisco in issuing the order. A shelter-in-place order means people should be asked to stay at home except for essential needs.
Keeping people away from one another is the only way to slow the spread of the virus, which is 10 times more contagious than the flu and results in one in five infected people getting pneumonia, they said.
"It is essential the spread of the virus be suppressed to protect the ability of healthcare providers to handle the influx of new patients and safeguard public health and safety," they said in a letter to Baker.
Rausch, D-Needham, whose district includes much of the Attleboro area, was joined on the letter by legislators, mayors, and city councilors from throughout Greater Boston.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, who was not one of the signers, said he will talk to health officials about shelter in place, but he doesn't know if it would be effective if Attleboro did it and surrounding communities did not.
"That's something we have to evaluate to see if that particular tool will be useful in our community," he said.
Heroux said many people are already staying home and it's important they avoid contact with others as much as possible and keep washing their hands.
