Massachusetts students and staff in grades K-12 schools will have to wear masks this fall if state Sen. Becca Rausch has her way.
Rausch, D-Needham, who represents Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and Franklin on Beacon Hill, filed a bill Monday that calls for that requirement and also would mandate masks for students and staff in childcare programs licensed under the Department of Early Education and Care.
The bill is a departure from the state’s stance on masks. On Friday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in conjunction with the Department of Public Health, announced masks wouldn’t be required for vaccinated students.
State officials also “strongly” recommended all students in grades K-6 wear masks when indoors and that unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above and unvaccinated visitors wear masks indoors.
The state position contradicts guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, which strongly recommend in-person learning with mandatory mask-wearing indoors and vaccinations for all students, staff, and faculty, Rausch said.
The senator’s proposed legislation would also ensure no attendance penalty for students with vaccination appointments during school hours and provide up to six hours paid time off for parents and caregivers taking students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“With less than a month before our children head back to school, this administration chooses to play Russian roulette with the health of Massachusetts students and families,” Rausch said. “I have heard from so many parents, school committee members, teachers, and public health experts who are rightly worried, angry, and frustrated in the wake of DESE’s weak, unenforceable, and non-binding mask recommendations.
“This administration fails to follow the science to the detriment of every community in this Commonwealth,” Rausch added. “I filed this bill to give families and school staff the piece of mind they deserve about protecting their health and safety.”
The Massachusetts Teachers Association voted unanimously Monday to call on Gov. Charlie Baker to implement a mandatory mask requirement for all students and staff from pre-kindergarten through higher education.
“It’s the job of our government to protect our most vulnerable — which includes our Commonwealth’s children,” said Dr. Natalya Davis, a Quincy pediatrician.
She led a sign-on letter last week among medical professionals to mandate universal masking in Massachusetts schools.
“Masks are a simple, safe, cheap intervention that saves lives. This is not debatable despite what opposing voices say. With Delta cases rising, masks are crucial to control the spread of COVID-19 while we vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible,” she said.
In defending its stance, state officials point to the high vaccination rate in Massachusetts and effectiveness of vaccines — especially against serious illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
Also, officials say the apparent risk of COVID-19 to children remains small even for students not yet vaccinated,.
The heated Massachusetts debate over masks and vaccinations for schools is playing out across the country.
Teachers unions are demanding mask mandates and several states have or are considering requiring masks for schools.
