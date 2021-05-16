Katelyn Mollica's bright pink prom dress has been sitting in the closet of her Foxboro bedroom for over a year now.
On June 4, she will finally be able to show it off.
Foxboro High School is hosting a "senior sunset gala" at the high school in lieu of the traditional boat cruise seniors look forward to each year in Boston. In a way, the gala is a mix of two events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic forced this year's seniors to miss out on their junior prom in the spring of 2020.
Circumstances didn't allow for a boat cruise this year, either, so organizers and school administration settled on a gala instead, Mollica said. It will still carry the traditional "black and white" theme from the yearly boat cruise, but with an atmosphere more like a prom.
There will be an ice cream truck, a photo booth and a DJ.
But there will also be masks, social distancing and probably hand sanitizer -- other mementos of a pandemic-era prom.
And there will be Mollica's bright pink prom dress, with thin straps with sparkles down the front.
The 18-year-old said she's waited long enough to wear it since last year's prom was canceled, and that she's going to don it despite the black and white theme. Some of her friends are considering doing the same.
"Every time I open my closet and see it there, it's just frustrating," she said.
Mollica is grateful for the chance to gather with her peers for some sort of celebration in a year that eliminated many others.
The pandemic removed any chance at a "normal" senior year for graduating students across the area, splitting their class into two cohorts attending school in opposite shifts throughout the week. Gone were homecoming, spirit weeks, senior sports seasons, musicals and plays, academic awards and more. It made it hard to see friends.
And, for most of the year, in schools all across the nation, it threatened prom and graduation.
In recent weeks, as virus case counts dropped and restrictions eased, school administrators have forged ahead with plans to provide celebrations in any way they can.
"We've been dreaming about having a prom since we were little kids," Mollica said. "It's an important memory to have. I think it's important to unite our class for one last get together and celebration."
But at the same time, she can't help but feel frustrated by the thought of yet another celebration minimized by the pandemic.
Students this year aren't bringing dates to the gala, like they would prom. The event will take place at the high school, whereas other districts across the state made plans at venues like Gillette Stadium. Mollica will only get together with one friend beforehand to take pictures.
"It's been a tough year," she said. "Getting that perfect prom night is what every kid wants. And it stinks to have that taken away."
Neil Bowie helped Attleboro High School plan its senior celebration.
It's not totally a prom, but will include refreshments, music, lawn games and a photo booth on the turf field at the high school.
Most importantly, it offers seniors a chance to gather after a year split apart.
"It's been a really tough thing to put together," the 18-year-old said.
There's the pressure of comparison to previous experiences, even though no year could compare to the last. There's a bit of unknown, too. Students will find out next week if the May 21 event needs to be split into two shifts to accommodate social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.
Bowie said some students still aren't sure what to wear, stuck in this limbo between a full prom and a "new" senior celebration.
But there is a buzz in the air that has been missing for nearly a year.
"Do I wish we had a regular prom? Yes, everyone does," Bowie said. "But am I excited to do something with our class? Yes. So that's how I'm looking at it. It's easy for us to say, 'I wish we had this. I wish we had that.' I'm guilty of that, too. But everyone is trying to do the best with what we're limited to in this situation.
"And no matter what we end up wearing or end up doing, I'm just looking forward to doing something. We've been separated from the rest of our class for over a year."
In North Attleboro, Teddy Girouard spent prom night with only half his graduating class.
The district decided to move ahead with two proms, on Friday and Saturday night, at Grand View, a waterfront event venue in Mendon.
Even the process of getting to prom this year was a different experience.
Students had to buy tickets in groups of six to follow contact tracing mandates. Those six students were seated together at prom for a sit-down dinner.
Girouard linked up with two friends, who joined another group of three to make their six.
Then came the added challenge of coordinating which night his group and other friends would attend. Students had to sign up using a Google form to reserve their spot.
Girouard grabbed Saturday. He figured it'd allow him to gather intel on how Friday night's prom went, and make his a better experience.
Despite the initial uncertainty, he was grateful for an in-person event.
The 17-year-old said other events that took place virtually this year seemed to lose their spirit. He's a theater kid, and when the group held a virtual ceremony inducting students to the International Thespian Society last fall, it felt impersonal and distanced.
"There's not really an air of celebration when you're sitting at your desk at a computer," he said. "Time and time again this year, I've found myself disappointed that things couldn't happen or they happened in a different way where I don't know if I could call it the same thing.
"I've never been to a prom, but I think this is as close we can get without violating any guidelines and being 100% Covid safe.
He was just glad to be getting together with friends.
"That's what matters," Girouard said.
