North Attleboro High School has an informal tradition for graduating seniors.
On May 1, National College Decision Day, they flood the halls of the high school wearing apparel from their college or university of choice. It’s a way to see where their classmates are going and also celebrate their own next step.
Like other senior year traditions, it’s been thwarted this year by the coronavirus, but seniors in North Attleboro and across the area and country are celebrating their decisions in a new way: Creating Instagram pages with announcements that highlight their post-high school plans, whether it’s college, the military or the workforce.
Maria Fitian took the lead for North Attleboro after seeing the trend spread on social media.
“It is kind of like our shift to the Internet,” the 18-year-old said. “Everything we do is online right now, including our schoolwork. We’ve lost a lot of contact with the majority of our classmates. But we still want to see where they’re going in the future and celebrate that. Even though we can’t see them in person, we still want to congratulate them.
“Right now it’s still uncertain if we’re even going to see them again before college.”
Fitian added a unique touch to her account, @nahs_nowyoureseeing2020. She asked her classmates to also include a short quote about their future goals or what they’ll miss about high school.
“I really want every post to be about that person,” she said. “I think it will be really cool to look back on it.”
The page includes about 20 seniors but Fitian hopes to get her entire class before graduation. Seniors can submit their information by direct messaging the page on Instagram.
In Norton, Laurel Parker created a similar account after seeing the trend take off at neighboring Mansfield High School. Every school district in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area now has its own version of the account.
Parker, 18, said that, traditionally, a large sheet of paper is hung outside of the math department at Norton High each year.
Seniors are invited to list every single college acceptance, and then, as Decision Day nears, they’re asked to draw a star next to their final choice — an indication of not one but many accomplishments as they close out their high school career.
The guidance department also puts together a board congratulating students, and they are encouraged to wear T-shirts from their college at the annual senior picnic.
Instead, Parker this year has highlighted about 80 seniors on her account, @nhs20commits, and said the response so far has been inspiring.
Posts are filled with notes of encouragement from friends and classmates, but also teachers and other school staff.
“There are teachers who comment on every single picture,” Parker said. “It’s nice to see we’re still getting that support.”
Fitian said the accounts are a way to take back part of the experience high school seniors have been robbed of, but also look forward to the future — one she thinks will be very bright for her classmates considering their last lesson of high school was a major one.
“We didn’t get the senior year that we wanted,” she said. “We assumed we’d have our prom. We assumed graduation would be June 4. We took our futures for granted and took college for granted.
“But I think the fact that we didn’t get to do those things, I think now we’re even more determined to pursue our dreams and our passions and our futures even more.”
