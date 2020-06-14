Judd Gavan has had a front row seat to the disruptions the coronavirus pandemic has wrought upon education this spring, and it hasn’t been pretty to watch.
As the head counselor and Advanced Placement coordinator at North Attleboro High School, he has been helping graduating seniors navigate the unsettled landscape that emerged in March when schools closed. It turned into a spring of students rethinking college plans due to uncertainty over finances, colleges going online, the ongoing virus threat and other concerns.
This year, the enrollment decisions have been compounded by the question of whether to go at all.
“We were made aware of a few more students than normal choosing to take a gap year or defer their acceptances,” Gavan said.
In fact, guidance counselors around the area have seen students confront similar concerns, and Attleboro High School is no exception, said guidance counselor Lindsey McDonald.
“I saw a small number of students decide to deviate from their original college plan, opting to work instead right now rather than face the uncertainty of online learning at the collegiate level,” she said.
Gavan agrees that most students have been opposed to beginning their freshman year online and reluctant to accept enrollment at schools only offering that.
“The on-campus environment is very often the leading reason a student chooses one particular school over another, and there’s definitely a tremendous value to the independent living and whole campus experience that college provides,” he said.
In addition to that, Gavan said the impact of changed family finances, possibly resulting from job changes that occurred this spring, have caused an equal amount of anxiety over student choices.
“I think some of the students who are choosing to defer, and it’s just a handful, may be choosing that due to uncertain finances,” he said. “I think everyone is anxious to some degree over what has happened.”
Lindsay McDonald’s colleague at Attleboro High, guidance counselor Sharon Lamoureux, saw similar concerns over finances and adds that the proposed financial aid packages are weighing heavily on final decisions.
“Students reached out to financial aid offices at colleges to discuss possible appeals to their financial aid packages as well as postpone the deadline for making a commitment until later in the summer,” she said.
She stressed that Attleboro High’s seniors worked hard to make informed choices amid all the uncertainty.
It seems all the uncertainty and the gap year option is not only impacting graduating seniors from high school. Some students from last year’s freshman college class, who would be sophomores this fall, are also examining their options.
One of them is Spencer Robertson of North Attleboro. He was only at the mid-point of his spring semester as a freshman at American University in Washington, D.C. when the pandemic hit and colleges emptied their campuses.
“I was out on spring break and was supposed to be going back for the remainder of the semester. It was so abrupt and felt like a shock at first,” Robertson said.
It was hard to adjust to the long spring back here at home, he said, doing online classes as all his spring semester college plans evaporated.
“I was excited to start Greek life and I had been accepted into a fraternity when everything stopped,” he said. “ I was set to join, I missed out on all that, and that’s been tough on a lot of kids.”
Robertson said he is leaning toward taking a gap semester in the fall and likely plans to transfer to a new college for next spring. As a film major, he now believes other schools, including some in Boston that are bringing students back to campus, may offer a stronger film studies program more suited to him.
“If AU decides students cannot come back to campus, and it’s online, the tuition is not worth it if it’s all remote,” he said.
Robertson added that what makes his decision to likely transfer even harder is that students never got the chance to return to campus because the shutdown was ordered while they were away on spring break.
“I may not even get to say goodbye to the friends I met, “ he said. “But those I got close to and mean a lot to me, I know they will stay as friends and stay in my life.”
Despite all the upheaval caused to students, high schools and colleges by the pandemic, Attleboro High’s Guidance Coordinator Julie Little believes the high school class of 2020 showed strength, optimism and perseverance this year..
“Even though there have been so many changes and so many things yet to be determined for the fall, I’m so impressed with our students,” she said. “They are strong and resilient, they have meaningful post-secondary options and are excited about what the future holds.”
