New social distancing guidelines for buses and a possible “easing up” on the 180-day school year requirement are among the latest reopening updates area superintendents have received from the Department of Education.
Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said a more flexible approach to the school calendar would “absolutely” be something he needs for his reopening plan to run smoothly.
“I currently only have a 182-day schedule for staff,” Baeta said, “but I know there are other districts that have 185 or 187; we only have 182. So, I would absolutely need those days for whatever model we implement for teaching the staff and having them learn about safety protocols.”
Also released Wednesday night was a new bus protocol that only allows for one-third capacity on buses, with a zigzag pattern of one student per seat and row, making exceptions only for siblings.
Busing every Norton student to school following these guidelines, Baeta said, could prove difficult if the district decides to send all of its students back to classes.
“It could be half a million to a million dollars worth of new buses, which, by the way, the bus companies don’t have, number one,” Baeta said. “Number two, they don’t have the drivers.”
Baeta also said Norton could be forced into a possible “shift schedule” for the buses, with varying pickup times for students, if they were to not go with a half-online and half-in-school hybrid form of learning.
“So, maybe one pickup time is at 8, one pickup time is at 8:35 and one pickup time is at nine and school doesn’t start until 9:30,” Baeta said.
That still leaves the question of what the students picked up earlier would do at school while they waited for the others to arrive, which Baeta said he didn’t yet have an answer for.
The new transportation guidelines also encourage parents to either drive their children to school themselves or have students walk or bike, rather than take the bus.
Assistant superintendent for Attleboro schools Laurie Regan said her district would also consider reducing the number of days in the 2020/21 school year if the measure is approved by the Department of Education. However, the district is continuing to develop plans in case the 180-day schedule remains.
“If the commissioner was not able to reduce the number of required school days, we had a scenario where the first four days of school would be half days, so that we would have kids in the morning and then the second half of the day would be professional development,” Regan said.
She said Attleboro is also in the process of completing a feasibility study to determine how many students can fit into a classroom with 3 feet of distance between them versus 6 feet.
“We’re going through that process right now to determine what our spaces in our school buildings will allow for,” she said.
The information will be used to make a decision regarding reopening.
North Attleboro
North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb said state flexibility regarding the 180-day school calendar would be beneficial and would allow for staff to undergo additional safety training before students return to school.
“It’s nice to see because it does allow for the flexibility to adapt the learning model and make sure students are as safe as possible, and make sure our teachers are ready and prepared to instruct in this new environment that they haven’t seen yet in a face-to-face domain,” Holcomb said.
He said that, although he cannot yet say what North Attleboro is considering for the fall, various committees are continuing to take each released guideline into consideration.
Plainville Superintendent David Raiche said the new information regarding busing will be used by his district’s reentry committee to make decisions about the feasibility of sending students back to school before the Aug. 10 deadline for an executive plan sent to the Department of Education.
“I would imagine that there may even be further information or further guidance that comes out between now and then that could factor into what kind of makes sense going forward,” Raiche said.
He also said Plainville parents should expect some additional survey documents to be sent out sometime during the upcoming week, with the intention of both sharing information and getting a feel for their comfort level in sending their kids back to classes.
“There’ll be a few questions pertaining to busing, pertaining to social distancing within the building, pertaining to if they would prefer not to have kids transported on the bus, their ability to get kids here,” Raiche said.
Also impacting the reentry plans are “substantial budget cuts,” Raiche said, which are increasing class sizes and therefore making social distancing more difficult to enforce. The town recently defeated a Proposition 2 1/2 override aimed at avoiding the cuts as well as layoffs.
“The average class in Plainville has increased by about five students,” Raiche said. “And obviously, when you’re talking about guidelines and distancing, that impacts that. There are some limits that the building places on you in terms of how many kids you can fit if you maintain six feet of distance in the classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.