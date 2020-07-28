Area superintendents have been given a reprieve of sorts for the start of school this academic year, and are turning to their respective school boards to decide when exactly to start classes.
The 180-day school year for Massachusetts public schools has been reduced by 10 days, giving area schools the opportunity to push back the first day of classes to mid-September.
Superintendents were notified Monday of the change and would need to alter their school calendars and have school committees vote to approve a new start date in the coming weeks.
North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb said the school committee will meet Aug. 3 to vote on a school-year calendar that has kids returning to school Sept. 16. Holcomb said he thinks the reduction of required school days will allow for a more thorough training of the staff and faculty on new safety measures and precautions.
“With this being a pandemic, it is the safety and health of children and staff first,” Holcomb said, “and then behind that is always education.”
Holcomb also mentioned that pushing back the start date of classes could prove difficult for some families who have made plans to return to work and were counting on schools opening up again.
“That may impact each individual family differently, depending on what the needs of school are because the needs of school are multi-faceted,” Holcomb said. “Obviously, we need school to, first and foremost, educate future generations. But secondary to just educating students is that schools across the United States provide a service to families, which helps their children be cared for and educated so that families can, if they choose to work, do those things.”
Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said she expects her district will seek to delay the start date for children, but cannot say anything definitively until the school committee has met.
Amy Berdos, the superintendent of Foxboro Public Schools, also said a definitive start date would not be announced until after a formal school committee meeting.
“This was just announced (Monday) and this topic will be discussed at an upcoming School Committee meeting,” Berdos wrote in an email.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer was not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.