Concerts and arts festivals are usually a highlight of the spring and summer. But as Bob Dylan once sang, the times they are a-changin’.
Music and arts entertainment around the area this spring, and possibly beyond, has already been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic due to bans on large gatherings.
Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, two major entertainers who were scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this summer, have postponed their tours nationwide. However, country star Kenny Chesney, another big draw, is still scheduled to play Gillette Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. German rockers Rammstein are scheduled for Sept. 6.
Julia Pagliarulo, a spokesperson for Kraft Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement that the organization is in close contact with the tours and local public safety and government officials regarding the shows.
“Things are changing on a daily basis. There are government guidelines in place for the health and safety of everyone, and obviously we are all adhering to those guidelines,” Pagliarulo said.
The artists, she said, decide if their tour is viable and make their decisions based on the government guidelines.
At the area’s other large venue, the 19,900-seat Xfinity Center amphitheater in Mansfield, the Zac Brown Band concert May 29 and the Honda Civic Tour with Niall Horan and Nice To Meet Ya on July 23 are canceled.
However, shows through the remainder of the season are still scheduled, including the Knotfest Roadshow metal festival with Slipknot, Underooth and Code Orange on May 31, according to the website for Live Nation, which owns the venue and promotes its concerts.
Other artists still scheduled this summer at Xfinity are Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Alanis Morisette, Santana and the Dave Matthews Band.
A spokesperson for Live Nation declined comment.
The concert season at more intimate settings in the area have already been affected by the pandemic.
The Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield has canceled the remainder of its 2020 season. Tickets for the April 18 show featuring John Gorka have been refunded and its May 16 season finale, featuring Peter Mulvey, has been rescheduled to April 17, 2021.
Tickets for the Mulvey show will be honored for the rescheduled date. The annual Performing Songwriter Competition, which also was to be held on May 16, has been rescheduled to Sept. 19, 2020.
“It was done out of an abundance of caution to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Brian Quinn, who books the shows for the venue.
Quinn, who works at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield and at concerts at Fenway Park, said he will miss the shared experience of people singing the same song.
He also books concerts independently through his own production company, Last Dance Productions, and said five of seven festivals this season have been canceled.
“That’s what I’m going to miss. Seeing people have a great time and knowing we had a little to do with seeing that happen,” Quinn said.
The cancellations also mean no work for others associated with the shows, including sound people, light technicians, concessions and limousine drivers, he said.
In Wrentham, the OCC Coffeehouse in the town center has canceled its spring concerts and will reschedule them for next year. They include Tom Paxton & The DonJuans, Aztec Two-Step and Ted Vigil’s John Denver Tribute.
“I was reluctant to do it but I had no choice,” said Ken Graves, who handles the booking for the coffeehouse, which stages shows in the Original Congregational Church.
In the past, Graves said he has scheduled up to a dozen shows a year and that some of the performers were hesitant to cancel.
“I think everybody was hoping it was going to be over soon,” Graves said.
Even if social distancing rules change later in the season, Graves wonders whether people will rush out and want to watch a show with a large gathering.
“I think that a lot of people are still going to be reluctant to show up,” he said.
Promoters and bands are going to have to adapt by putting shows online, Graves said, adding that some have already begun to do so.
He said he is also exploring the idea of having a mixture, where people can attend a concert while others can stream it for a cheaper price.
However, Graves said he is still waiting for government and health officials to offer guidance on what changes he may make in the future.
Fortunately, he does not have to worry about rent, overhead and salaries like many other operators of entertainment venues.
The Marylin Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, the old Orpheum in off the town common, has operating and other expenses to deal with.
The nonprofit community theater closed its doors March 31 because of restrictions to stop the virus. Events have been rescheduled and much-needed upgrades have been put on hold, said Rachel Calabrese, vice president of the board of directors.
To pay the mortgage on the building, which the organization purchased in 2017 to keep the landmark venue on the town common open, a GoFundMe campaign was started.
So far, the campaign has raised $11,340, money that will also be used to pay the bills and the salaries of two full-time and four part-time staff, she said.
What happens for the rest of the season depends on when the venue will be able to reopen.
“This is impacting our community on so many levels. Children are disappointed with the cancellation of variety shows, scheduled musicals and concerts they were participating in,” Calabrese said in an email.
Audiences were also looking forward to stand-up comedy with Bob Marley, concerts and other events.
“We feel for the local nonprofits who were depending on their scheduled events with us to raise funds for their needs,” Calabrese said.
The staff and board members have worked “tremendously hard to create a welcoming environment and a fantastic theater experience,” she said. “We are engaging with our community with our marquee every day but they miss us and we miss them.”
The marquee contains messages ranging from thanks to local supporters to birthday wishes and words of inspiration.
In order to continue to provide entertainment for the community, Calabrese said the organization has gone online to host virtual trivia events for adults and children, and plans to stream live events.
“We have not forgotten their support and we truly need it during this time so these events will continue to build our relationships,” Calabrese said.
As for as what the future holds, she said the group is considering various options but is waiting to see when the state will reopen and how it will do it.
“We have no idea what the future holds since none of us has ever lived through a pandemic and has ever experienced this,” Calabrese said. “We do understand, however, that things have changed from this time on. We are committed to changing along with the times and becoming even stronger and more vibrant as a theater.”
Another area nonprofit, the Blackstone River Theater in Cumberland, has canceled shows for this month.
In addition, what was to be the 10th annual Summer Solstice Festival in June was rescheduled to June of next year.
The fall and winter concerts scheduled will depend on whatever regulations are put in place over the summer, according to the venue’s website.
