Like smaller restaurants, three of the area’s major event venues which cater to hundreds of guests at a time have been forced to alter operations due to the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Attleboro-based Russell Morin Catering & Events said Wednesday the business is open but the focus has changed for now.
“Our operations are open and our team is available to support our community — whether that means nutritious meal delivery or helping couples adjust their wedding plans,” company vice-president Lizzy Desibia said in an email.
At Lake Pearl Wrentham, the staff is available for tours but the number of people who are allowed to participate is limited.
Rescheduling of events is underway.
“We are working with corporate and social clients to reschedule their events,” marketing manager Juliana Lorusso said in an email.
That includes upcoming weddings.
“We are working very diligently with couples who were scheduled for the next month or so to reschedule what is a very special day,” Lorusso said.
The owners of Lakeview Pavillion in Foxboro decided to shut their doors but continue to conduct business electronically.
“We are exercising caution to protect everyone and for that reason, we have made the decision to temporarily close our doors effective March 18 through April 6,” owner Natalia Kapourelakos said in an email. “However, we will continue to conduct business by phone and email, to the extent that we are able.”
