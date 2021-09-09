Area coronavirus cases are continuing their downward trend.
For the week ending Sept. 9, the number of new cases declined by 28 to 220 in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area. The communities include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
For the week ending Sept. 2, there were 248 new cases, according to the state Department of Public Health. The greatest number of new cases during the recent delta variant surge was 249 in the week ending Aug. 26.
The latest figures are down over 11 percent from that mark, and there are other positive signs as well.
The number of new cases over a 14-day period dropped from 495 to 472 and the incidence rate, or the average number of new cases per day per 100,000 population, fell from an average of 17.3 to 16.8.
In addition, the percentage of positive tests fell from 3.52 percent in the week ending Sept. 2 to 2.99 percent in the week ending Sept. 9.
While cases were on an upward trend until last week, they have not come close the 914 new cases recorded in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
At that time vaccines were not available.
Since then over 65 percent of the state’s nearly 7 million residents have been vaccinated and untold thousands of others have survived the disease and are immune.
In the Sun Chronicle area, there have been 17,835 cases and 296 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The area had gone without an increase in deaths for 14 consecutive weeks, but this week Attleboro added three to its total, bringing it to 124. Seekonk added one death, bringing its total to 10.
Three communities did not report.
