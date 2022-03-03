The number of new coronavirus cases in the Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area fell by nearly half in the week ending March 3.
The total number in Week 103 of the pandemic was 108, which is down by 103 cases from the 211 recorded in the week ending Feb. 24.
It was the seventh consecutive week of declining numbers since the peak of the omicron variant surge was reached in the week ending Jan. 13, with 3,463 new cases in the area.
The 108 new cases is a 97% reduction since Jan. 13, when the state reached its peak of 132,557 new cases.
Currently, the state is on track to come in with fewer than 7,000 new cases in the week ending March 4, which is the first time that’s happened since the week ending Aug. 6, 2021, when 6,056 were recorded.
In the area there were 12,760 coronavirus tests performed over the last two weeks with 353 positive results, or 2.76%.
All 10 communities recorded positive test percentages under 5% with Norton coming in the lowest at 1.23% and Norfolk the highest at 4.95%.
The area has suffered at least 369 deaths, or just under 1% of cases.
The 37,281 total cases recorded in the 10 communities equals 18.8% of the area’s population of nearly 200,000.
As of Wednesday, Sturdy Memorial Hospital had five coronavirus patients with one in the ICU. All five patients had been vaccinated.
Vaccines don’t prevent the omicron infection, but they do lessen the severity of the illness.
The five patients is down from Sturdy’s peak of 53 during the omicron surge. That’s a reduction of 90%.