Two Attleboro area vocational high schools are putting some of their most advanced technology to use helping in the fight against the coronavirus.
Staff at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin and Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton are using their 3D printers to make face shields for local medical care providers.
Personal protection equipment, such as face shields and masks, are in high demand due to the pandemic, with many health care facilities and workers running out of them.
The face shield is another layer of protection that covers the medical professional’s face while still being able to wear a mask underneath.
Tri-County has been in contact with North Attleboro and Milford health departments to get them face shields, and also has fielded interest from Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and Veterans Affairs and Norwood hospitals, and the list continues to grow.
Tri-County is also one of at least 15 Massachusetts schools that are working together to make shields for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
“3D printing is not magic. But, as I looked into it more and got connected with some folks who were finalizing a design that was perfect for 3D printing and approved by care providers, I decided to jump in,” said Kristen Magas, a Tri-County Engineer Technology instructor.
Magas also shared the design Tri-County is using for those who are interested.
The 3D machines need frequent tending to get a large number of parts printed.
“Harry (Takesian, director of facilities) and his team have been putting fresh trays in the machines when one print finishes and then starting up the next print,” Magas said.
Each print takes between one to three hours, depending on the machine.
“We all look for ways to feel helpful and useful in this time of helplessness,” Magas said. “I feel lucky to have this opportunity to help in some small way, and I am so grateful to the administration and to Harry and his team for making this work.”
Over at Bristol County Agricultural High School, staff have also been hard at work making the face shields.
Mark Lyons, senior education strategist at Advanced Educational Technologies (AET) in Essex, was contacted by Medtronics, a global medical device company with a location in Mansfield, to see if AET’s customers could help with creating the shields. Lyons reached out to the schools he has worked with to see if there was interest.
Adele Sands, superintendent at Bristol Aggie, responded right away. “Of course we want to help,” Sands said. “It is exciting to be able to have an impact and we know that every little bit helps in a situation like this. ”
The printing starts with a digital file that was provided by Medtronic. It takes about three hours to print two visors. Once the visor is complete, a plastic shield and elastic are added.
Both schools have also donated desperately needed face masks and other medical supplies from their supplies in their various school programs.
Bristol Aggie also donated gloves while Tri-County donated Clorox wipes, gowns, hand sanitizer and safety glasses.
