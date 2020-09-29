Attleboro area towns will be sending out mail-in ballots in the coming days for the November election, but it isn’t too late to request one.
With the pandemic still in full swing and the presidential race up for grabs, mail-in ballots are expected to be much more popular than they were for the Sept. 1 state primary, and they set records then.
Voters had the opportunity to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election when they asked for one for the primary. The state had sent out related postcards to all registered voters before the primary.
Voters who didn’t request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election during the primary should visit their community’s website for more information. Requesting the ballots can be done online.
For the first time in Massachusetts history, registered voters can also apply for a mail-in ballot through the Secretary of State’s website, www.sec.state.ma.us.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28.
Area election officials said they will start mailing out ballots when they receive them from the state, which is anticipated to be any day now.
“Once received, the town clerk’s office will get them mailed out right away,” Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
“If you’ve already applied to vote by mail for this election, there is no need to apply again,” Plainville election officials said. “Your ballot should be mailed to you soon.”
If you are unsure whether you already applied for a mail-in ballot, you can check your application status at www.TrackMyBallotMA.com. A status of “Pending” for the Nov. 3 election means local election officials have received your ballot application and the ballot will be mailed soon.
With the election about a month away and many expected to be voting by mail, officials advise voters to send their ballots in as soon as they can.
Many communities have drop-off boxes outside their city and town halls, including North Attleboro and Attleboro.
The deadline to drop off a ballot is when polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, and mailed ballots need to be postmarked by that date.
Early in-person voting is being held in all communities starting Oct. 17 and running through Oct. 30.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24. To check voter registration status, visit vote.org or www.sec.state.ma.us.
Also, a voter guide in Massachusetts that gives a report on candidates, information on voting in-person or by mail, sample ballots and other information such as registering to vote is available at the website https://ivoterguide.com/All-in-State/massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.