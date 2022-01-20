ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum Flower Show is set to make a blooming return in March after being suspended for the past two years because of the pandemic.
The 24th edition of the show is scheduled for Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 27, though health and safety measures will reshape or pause some of the customary attractions, including the museum cafe, organizers say.
The theme this year is “Animal Habitats — Spring Gardens Gone Wild,”
In March 2020, the museum had to cancel the show at the last minute and head into a three-month closure due to COVID. Last year, it presented only a nature-themed art exhibition.
“For the past two years countless museum patrons would share how they missed the flower show and have been asking if it would return,” museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett said.
The show committee has been meeting since early summer, striving to bring back the event.
“The safe resurrection of the flower show has been a massive project that involved hard decisions,” Fawcett said. “And since we always err on the side of caution at the museum, we’ve put great thought into building a smart event and tactical plan that will appropriately bring this year’s flower show to life.”
Planned attractions include gardens from local landscapers/florists, a nature-themed art exhibit, art “to-go” projects for children, artists working throughout the gallery, animal masks and live music.
Also, there will be an expanded gift shop, a sponsor wall with hand-made gifts, cut flowers for sale, voting for favorite attractions, and raffles.
The show is a key fundraiser for the museum, and a benefit preview is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. March 23, with admission $15 for museum members and $18 for non-members.
“The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Flower Show has always had great significance,” Fawcett said. “The fundraiser marks the start of spring and provides friends and neighbors with an annual opportunity to connect after a long, frosty season indoors.”
There will be limits on show attendance and reservations will be needed for timed-entry. Admission will be $3 each day for adults/seniors/students/members, and children 9 years and under will get in free.
For more information, visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.