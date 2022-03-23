ATTLEBORO — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, spring is back in full bloom at the Attleboro Arts Museum with the return of the annual Flower Show.
“Of all of the events that we have had or that we offer here at the museum in an annual way, everybody was asking about the Flower Show … because it just represents so much more than a particular event at the museum,” Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said before Wednesday night’s Benefit Preview event.
“It ushers in spring, it transforms the museum so that it becomes, I think, more of an interactive experience,” she said. “We always try to make our exhibitions as lively … and as engaging as possible, but the Flower Show, with live gardens, flowers, and landscapes, arrangements, fountains, (and) sounds that you don’t typically hear in a museum, becomes a really immersive experience, and that sets the Flower Show apart.”
This year, the theme of the 24th Flower Show is animal habitats, and the event includes live flowers and gardens, blown glass, original art, unique masks, and some special arrangements that were created with the theme in mind. There’s live music, too.
Like Fawcett and the rest of the museum team, members of the local community are also eager for the Flower Show’s return.
“It’s nice to have it back after two years,” said attendee Carole Baker, who has enjoyed the Flower Show in years past. “I like the paintings. I also like the various displays of flowers.”
“I think I’ve been to all of the flower shows,” another attendee, Betsy Whitfield, said. “I’m excited to have it come back. It really is kind of a sign of spring,”
Attleboro resident Sue Burek, who has attended the Flower Show before, said she loves “smelling the dirt because I’m a gardener.”
“I find inspiration for my garden here, and I also like to draw and paint — I take classes here,” she said.
The Flower Show runs from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 27. Due to COVID-related capacity limits, reservations for timed-entry are required. Go to www.attleboroartsmuseum.org to reserve a place and more information.