ATTLEBORO — MassDevelopment has awarded a $9,700 Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places grant to the Attleboro Arts Museum.
The museum will use the grant for Signs of the Times, a project in which it will display indoor art through museum windows, allowing visitors to view it from outside, and create a self-guided walking tour around downtown Attleboro, MassDevelopment announced Friday in a press release.
The museum will also use funding to create signage for museum windows and banners for outdoor lamp posts that will visually communicate safety requirements for indoor access and direct visitors along the walking tour.
The museum plans to partner with downtown Attleboro restaurants to create the self-guided walking tour, which will cross-promote art exhibits and dining establishments.
Resurgent Places funding was made available specifically to assist local economic recovery efforts as community partners prepare public spaces and commercial districts to serve residents and visitors.
In June 2020, MassDevelopment announced the availability of $225,000 in funding. Nonprofits and other community groups could apply for grants of up to $25,000. Up to $10,000 per project could be awarded as an unmatched grant; awards greater than $10,000 must be matched with crowdfunding donations.
All grantees and projects will be required to follow the mandatory safety standards and protocols of the state’s reopening plan.
