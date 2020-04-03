ATTLEBORO — An assisted living center where a resident tested positive for the coronavirus after being hospitalized says it is monitoring staff and residents for signs and symptoms.
Brookdale Attleboro, 100 Garfield Ave., also has health protocols to protect workers and other residents, Brookdale Senior Living said in a statement Friday.
“Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents and associates,” said the company, which operates 740 assisted living centers throughout the country.
The elderly woman showed no symptoms of the highly contagious virus when she fell and broke her leg at the facility on March 22, according to city fire officials.
She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and remains there, a Brookdale spokesperson said Friday.
The center is working with city health officials to help ensure residents and staff have the appropriate and necessary medical support, the company said.
Residents and their family members and associates were notified of the test results. No other cases were reported by the company.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said that after the woman tested positive at Sturdy, the hospital notified the department March 28 and five firefighters were quarantined.
One firefighter tested positive for the virus but is recovering and the others were cleared, according to Lachance.
The firefighters were not wearing the extra protective gear, he said, because the woman was asymptomatic.
Brookdale stopped all visitors to the facility March 29, according to its Facebook page.
It said it was closely following its established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and is also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the city Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents,” the statement said.
The spread of the virus is concerning to health officials because the populations who live in assisted living centers and nursing homes are considered the most at risk.
At least two residents of The Branches assisted living center in North Attleboro tested positive and others were exposed.
After reports of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United States, Brookdale said it implemented precautionary measures throughout its communities.
“Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.