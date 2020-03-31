ATTLEBORO -- New Hope had to close its offices last week after Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all nonessential businesses to shutter, but the agency is still fulfilling its mission of helping survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The staff has developed remote processes and procedures to support those in need, said Maria O. Barbosa, vice president of development and communications.
The 24/7 Hotline (800-323-4673 HOPE) is still operating and counseling, advocacy and education is being done by telephone or through a secure virtual site.
Those in need are encouraged to reach out by phone, online at www.new-hope.org, through social media or, soon to come, a web chat function linked to the website.
New Hope serves people in 41 communities throughout south-central and southeastern Massachusetts.
