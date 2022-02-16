ATTLEBORO — The school committee Wednesday night rejected a bid to extend the coronavirus mask mandate before a sometimes unruly crowd of at least 35 parents and kids jammed into the Zito Conference Room at Attleboro High School.
The motion to extend the mandate past Feb. 28, the date when the state has said masks can become optional in schools, lost by a 5-4 vote.
As a result, masks -- which have been mandated since the beginning of the school year to guard against coronavirus -- will no longer be required in Attleboro Public Schools, though anyone who wants to wear one can do so.
Masks will still be required on buses under federal regulations.
With that vote Attleboro joins the Norton, Foxboro, King Philip and Mansfield school districts in rescinding the mask mandate at the end of this month.
Those voting against the motion to extend were Chairman Steve Withers Jr., Bill Larson, Jim Stors, Lynn Porto and Scott Domenici.
Those voting in favor were the four who called for the special meeting: Rob Geddes, Shannon Johnson, Chris Frappier and Dianne Sawyer.
Withers had to gavel down the crowd at least half-dozen times when they spoke out against statements by committee members in favor of extending it.
He chastised the crowd at least twice for its lack of respect.
But the moms and dads were clearly fed up with the mandate and found it hard to hold their emotions in check.
They brought signs that said, “Let our children breathe,” “Unmask our kids,” "No more masks” and, “Free to choose.”
They applauded and cheered when School Superintendent David Sawyer recommended lifting the mandate in accordance with state guidance.
Those in favor of extending the mandate had concerns about an uptick in cases following the winter vacation.
The first day back is Feb. 28.
They noted that cases increased last year after February vacation and the same could happen this year.
Frappier said he believed it was “premature to remove this (mask) guardrail.”
And he ran through statistics detailing the number of children who've been vaccinated and argued the number of vaccinations are still low in the younger students.
Geddes, who also had concerns about a post vacation spike, said those voting to extend the mandate also want to lift it, but not quite so soon.
“All of us want to do this, it’s just a matter of when and how,” he said.
Johnson acknowledged she's tired of mask wearing, but argued that the mask is one additional layer of protection that should remain in place for at least two weeks.
Sawyer said a poll at the high school showed more people were in favor of keeping the mask mandate.
That statement was met with a sarcastic outburst from the crowd.
There did not seem to be anyone in the audience in favor of keeping the mask mandate.
At the beginning of the meeting, school officials passed around a box with masks for anyone who didn’t have one.
The crowd got a good laugh when one of the dads read a statement on the box that said the masks did not protect against "COVID-19 or other contaminants."