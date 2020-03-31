ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux had good news for the fire and police departments Tuesday, especially with one firefighter already testing positive for coronavirus and two others in quarantine.
He said the city bought 4,000 protective masks for its first responders and they are expected to arrive in two to three weeks from companies in New Jersey and California.
Heroux said the supply includes the much sought after N95 and surgical masks.
The news came as the city reported 39 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 37 on Monday. One person in the city died Sunday after contracting the virus.
Meanwhile, Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported that it had 12 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus with one of those 12 in the intensive care unit.
Another 27 admitted patients are “under investigation,” according to numbers supplied by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association on Tuesday.
Masks are especially important protective equipment when paramedics and police officers are dealing with people who have strong symptoms of coronavirus, especially if they are coughing, the mayor said.
Currently, the departments have enough masks to last during the two- to three-week interim period, he said.
“That’s good news, we’re going to have those masks,” Heroux said.
In addition, LeachGarner Co. donated 1,000 surgical masks last week.
Those were divided between the police and fire departments.
“We’re extremely appreciative,” Heroux said.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases grew to 6,620 on Tuesday, an increase of 868 over Monday.
In addition, 33 new deaths were reported.
None were from Bristol County and two were from Norfolk County. Heroux announced on Monday that one person in Attleboro had died.
Out of the 33, one person was in her 50s, three others were in their 60s and the rest were in their 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Twenty-one were men and 12 were women.
Currently in Bristol County, there are 306 cases of coronavirus. Norfolk County has 738.
Heroux said a consultation with state officials on Tuesday included a warning that just because a person does not test positive for coronavirus does not mean that person is not infected.
People who’ve been exposed may not immediately test positive and need to be monitored.
City firefighters and police officers will be carefully monitored after exposure to ensure they do not return to work too soon after exposure or a positive test for coronavirus, Heroux said.
He said he plans to make sure the city never has to scramble to find protective equipment for its first responders again by establishing a three-month supply and constantly replenishing it as it is used.
