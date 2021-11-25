ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases are on the rise and one senior care facility in Attleboro has been hit hard.
Brookdale Senior Living, an assisted living facility on Garfield Avenue, reported having 39 cases to the state’s Department of Public Health between Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.
But so far the jump at Brookdale seems to be an isolated incident and, on the whole, the virus is being kept out of elder care facilities.
Five others in the area contacted by The Sun Chronicle reported zero or a small number of cases.
In the most recent report on coronavirus in elder care facilities filed on Nov. 24, 10 out of 721 reported one to four cases of coronavirus.
That means that on Nov. 24 there were 10 to 40 new cases.
Meanwhile, 19 facilities reported one to four cases among staff members, meaning that there were 19 to 76 additional cases.
So at the worst, there were 116 new coronavirus cases in the 721 elder care facilities statewide, which have thousands of residents and staff members.
According to a state website, Brookdale has 130 apartments or rooms.
If there is one person per apartment, that would mean 30 percent of the Brookdale population is affected.
However, there could be two people per unit, which would bring the percentage down.
Brookdale spokesman Andrew Young said the company does not reveal “individual demographics of communities” so an exact number was not available.
And he said most of the cases are not serious.
“The majority of cases are mild to no symptoms at all,” Young said.
To date, no one has died from the disease at Brookdale, according to DPH.
Young noted that Bristol County, in which Attleboro is located, is currently a “high transmission zone,” which would make it more likely for an outbreak to happen.
Amanda Bernardo, director of communications and strategy for the state’s Executive Office of Elder Affairs, said Brookdale is getting help from the state.
“The Department of Public Health Rapid Response Team has been on-site at the Brookdale Assisted Living Residence to assist with infection control and testing,” she said in an email.
Meanwhile, Life Care Center of Attleboro, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, reported just two cases.
“Recently, two of our residents tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Director Pat O’Connor said in an email. “We immediately put our COVID-19 protocols and procedures into place. The residents were isolated and are receiving care from a dedicated staff. We also notified state and local health authorities and sent communications to family members and staff.”
John Kearns, spokesman for the Diocese of Fall River and Madonna Manor, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in North Attleboro, said they have suffered no recent cases of coronavirus.
And David Ball, spokesman for Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, said there are currently no cases of coronavirus among residents or staff at that facility.
And at The Residence at Great Woods in Norton, spokesman Ted Doyle said all is well.
“It’s been pretty quiet at Great Woods,” he said. “Nothing happening there.”
A person who answered the phone at Christopher Heights Assisted Living in Attleboro simply said “we’re fine.”
New coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community area jumped by 100, going from 214 in the week ending Nov. 11 to 314 in the week ending Nov. 18.
That’s a 47 percent increase.
Statewide, cases went from 10,889 in the week ending Nov. 12 to 15,523 in the week ending Nov. 19, a 42 percent increase.
The average number of daily cases went from 1,555 to 2,217.
Meanwhile the death rate remains low.
Out of the 15,523 cases there were 98 confirmed coronavirus deaths which is 0.63 percent of all those who contracted the illness in the week ending Nov. 19.
The current average age of those dying from the disease is 76, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The worst week for deaths was the week ending April 25, 2020, when 16,976 cases were reported and 1,170 deaths occurred.
The worst week for cases was the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, when 39,946 cases were reported and 562 deaths occurred.
Both weeks were before vaccines were available.
Since the wide-scale distribution of vaccines, the number of cases and deaths has fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.