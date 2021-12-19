After having forgone an in-person celebration last holiday season because of the pandemic, members of the community gathered Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Church for an annual Christmas dinner.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a team of volunteers was prepared to serve Christmas dinner — including turkey, ham, roast pork, and all the fixings — to as many as 300 local community members.
The dinner at 71 Linden St. was organized by Attleboro residents Dan and Linda McKearney, who pay for as much as they can out of their own pockets, and it provided meals for seniors, veterans, the homeless and anyone in need.
Dinners were also prepared to go out to local police and firefighters, too.
“It’s not about getting a pat on the back; our work is from our hearts, and we give because we want to give,” Dan McKearney said.
The McKearneys have been organizing the annual Christmas dinner at St. Vincent de Paul Church for five years now, and they were eager to bring people back together in-person this year, noting the value of camaraderie, especially during periods of social isolation.
“People meet people, and they share their stories,” said Linda McKearney, noting she values making others smile.
To make this a possibility, the McKearneys said they receive help from a number of different, dedicated volunteers.
“One of our favorite parts of organizing this event is gathering our volunteers,” Dan McKearney said. “Without our volunteers, we’d be nothing.”
Local resident Mike St. Pierre is just one of the many volunteers who helped to make this year’s dinner a success.
“He carved every turkey, every ham, and a 20-pound pork roast; he gives his heart and his soul, and he’s here every year,” the McKearneys said of St. Pierre.
This year, St. Pierre helped out in the kitchen as well as in the days leading up to the dinner.
“It’s good to give back to the community,” St. Pierre said, “and I just want to give my time to help Dan and Linda provide this to the people.”
Cathleen DeSimone and Laura Dolan, Attleboro city councilors, were also among the volunteers helping out at the dinner.
DeSimone said she enjoyed seeing the community’s diversity, and both women expressed appreciation for the way in which the Christmas dinner brought people together.
“This is a community event; it’s all about creating a sense of community, which is very much needed these days,” DeSimone said.
“All the volunteers are nice; it’s just a good group of people and knowing that we’re serving people that otherwise might not have a hot meal — that makes it all worth it,” Dolan added.
With changes to come in the new year as a result of a degree enacted by Bishop Edgar da Cunha’s of the Fall River Diocese, the St. Vincent de Paul Parish will no longer be a parish of its own, and as of Jan. 1 will become part of the territory of another local church, Saint John the Evangelist Parish located at 1 St. John’s Place in Attleboro.
But, in spite of this, the McKearneys said they hope to keep the yearly tradition of this Christmas dinner alive and well at 71 Linden St., which will be renamed Holy Ghost Church and function as a chapel of Saint John the Evangelist Parish in the months to come.
