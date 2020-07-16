Murray Church BLM Protest
Ryder Bennett, 4, of Attleboro was among the younger demonstrators in June outside Murray Church on North Main Street in Attleboro.The church is planning another vigil on Friday, July 17.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- Murray Unitarian Universalist Church's Social Concerns Committee invites members of the public to a protest vigil against racism from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in front of the 505 North Main St. church.

Participants are asked to bring a sign, wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more. The event will be held rain or shine, so bringing rain gear is also advised.

"We encourage participants to avoid blocking sidewalks. As the number of participants increases we ask that people spread out toward the downtown so as to maintain safe social distance," the church said. "Join us as we support equal justice, needed police reforms, and an end to systemic racism."

For additional information call the church office at 508-222-0505.

