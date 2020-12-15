ATTLEBORO — For at least five years running, the banquet hall at St. Vincent de Paul Church has been full of people for its annual Christmas dinner, but this year coronavirus put the kibosh on that.
But don’t despair.
There will be dinners to go.
Dan McKearney and his wife Linda, who head up the event, will, with the aid of many volunteers, be putting together turkey and ham meals with all the fixings, he said.
All people have to do is show up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church located at 71 Linden St. to get one.
“Unfortunately, this year it will be take-out only,” McKearney said. “Everything will be bagged and ready to go. They’ll come in one door and go out another.”
Everyone is invited.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” he said. “No questions asked.”
McKearney said he’s expecting a big crowd because there’s so much need and some other Christmas dinners have been canceled, such as the annual Ed Tedesco Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, which has been going on for 36 years.
That group is making monetary donations to local social service agencies instead.
“I’m expecting we’ll be pretty busy,” McKearney said.
He’s also a member of the Moose Lodge and that organization did from two to three times the usual number at its take out Thanksgiving Day meal, he said.
