ATTLEBORO — Murray Church Food Pantry which distributes 70,000 pounds of food a year, plans to continue serving its clients twice a week as long as it can in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rev. Gretchen Weis said Wednesday.
“We will continue to provide food to those in need, unless officials shut food pantry operations down,” she said in a press release.
But beginning Monday, it will provide food from the church parking lot to ensure the safety of volunteers and patrons, Weis said.
The pantry is open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Hebron Food Pantry began distributing food to its clients in the YMCA parking lot on Tuesday and also plans to stay in operation as long as possible.
In addition, Weis said the church will hold its first virtual worship service on Sunday using Zoom software.
For more information call 508-222-0505.
