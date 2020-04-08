ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Todd Kobus has made a name for himself by producing various charts and graphs for his colleagues to help them analyze issues.
Now Kobus has turned his attention to an analysis of the spread of coronavirus by county, and he says the numbers show the social distancing is working.
The Ward 3 councilor, now in his second term, shared his analysis to The Sun Chronicle this week but included a disclaimer that he’s “neither a data scientist or a health care expert” and will welcome insight or correction.
That being said, Kobus analyzed the rate coronavirus has spread using numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
Those numbers are published daily.
About a week ago, Bristol County was not doing well, meaning that its cases were doubling faster than any of the eight counties in eastern Massachusetts.
Kobus’s analysis was done using DPH numbers from April 1, which was about a week after Gov. Charlie Baker issued his stay-at-home advisory and reiterated his plea for all residents to practice social distancing.
In that chart, Kobus showed that cases in Bristol County were doubling every 3.33 days.
Norfolk County was the best at slowing the virus by doubling its count every 4.68 days.
Kobus’ analysis showed that social distancing was working because the rate at which cases doubled on March 24 was much faster.
Bristol County was doubling its cases every two days on March 24 and Norfolk County was doubling its cases every 2.29 days. Kobus also calculated the daily percentage increase relative to the number of cases.
An update by Kobus using case numbers from April 7 showed that Bristol County had improved greatly, doubling its cases every 8.13 days, the second best rate of the state’s eight eastern counties.
He calculated that rate prevented 947 cases.
The best rate was produced by Barnstable County, which was doubling its cases every 9.77 days.
Meanwhile, Norfolk County was doubling its cases every 6.95 days which was also an improvement over the April 1 numbers.
All counties improved increasing the time it took to double cases on average from 3.8 days to 7.1 days.
Kobus was especially pleased with Bristol County’s efforts.
He called it “outstanding news.”
“Bristol County has seen similar reductions in spread rates as to what is seen across the rest of the state,” he said. “Also, we’re no longer the county with the highest spread rate.”
He said the numbers show that measures encouraged by the government are working, but even more needs to be done.
“Social distancing is working, but we can do better,” he said. “Stay home.”
His charts documenting the effects of social distancing can be found on his Facebook account, facebook.com/kobusforattleboro
