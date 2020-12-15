ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux announced Monday that City Hall will be closed to the public from 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 through 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 — a total of 10 working days.
He said the closure is aimed to help stem the spread of coronavirus in the wake of the holidays when there are a lot of family and other gatherings.
“I am doing this for the same reasons I did it for Thanksgiving — to minimize the person-to-person spread after super-spreader events like Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” he said in a press release. “The average incubation time is two to 12 days and so by being closed to the public for 10 days, most people who contracted the virus will have already have become aware of that and we won’t further spread the virus in city buildings.”
City hall is normally closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, so it will be closed for four days following Christmas week and five days the following week.
The virus has been spreading like wildfire over the last two months.
For the week ending Dec. 12, the state recorded 32,708 new cases which is nearly double the previous worst week which occurred in April.
For the week ending April 25, there were 16,976 new cases.
The 10-town Sun Chronicle region recorded 914 new cases for the week ending Dec. 10, which was a 76 percent increase over 517 cases the previous week and was the greatest number of cases for one week since the pandemic began in March.
The good news is that the number of deaths relative to the number of cases has markedly decreased.
For the week ending April 25, there were 1,170 deaths and for the week ending Dec. 12, there were 354 with nearly double the number of case.
Deaths in nursing homes among the most vulnerable people have also declined in terms of percentages.
During the last week in April, 56 percent of all deaths were in nursing homes. In June that number hit 64 percent.
Since then it has been steadily declining and is now at 61.8 percent.
