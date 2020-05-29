ATTLEBORO — With coronavirus apparently on the wane, city hall has been partially reopened for those with business to transact.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All services are available at the offices of assessor, auditor, building inspector (which is in the Shang Building next to city hall), collector and treasurer.
The offices of city council, mayor, personnel, election, retirement, health and veterans require appointments.
The city clerk is performing limited services including accepting payments of non-criminal fines and issuing birth and death certificates along with marriage and dog licenses.
Services at the planning office are also limited.
Call first or check the details on cityofattleboro.us. Complete information for each office can be found there.
Click on “services at government center.”
City hall’s number is 508-223-2222.
