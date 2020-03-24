ATTLEBORO — A local insulation company is stepping up to help protect healthcare workers as they take care of the sick during the coronovirus pandemic.
5C Energy Inc., 330 Victor Road, has donated 1,000 n95 respirator masks to Miriam Hospital in Providence and another 1,000 to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
Owner Ray Colwell said Tuesday that hospitals are strained by the need for masks during the crisis. He said he saw everyone wearing masks and bandanas when he went to drop off the masks.
Colwell said he had to furlough about 30 employees because they can no longer go into homes to install insulation during the outbreak.
His general manager, Matt Russell, came up with the idea to donate the masks and he knew a doctor at Lahey who knew a doctor at Miriam.
“We do business in Massachusetts and Rhode Island so I wanted to spread them around,” Colwell said.
He said there are about 400 other subcontractors he hopes will also step up and donate their supply of masks.
“Hopefully, this will prompt other people to do more,” he said.
The n95 masks are in high demand because they fit snugly to the face and block airborne particles that can spread the coronavirus.
