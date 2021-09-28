ATTLEBORO — Locally based Empire Group was honored at the 6th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony at Polar Park in Worcester on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by the state Legislature’s manufacturing caucus which promotes manufacturing in the state.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was also in attendance.
Currently just 11 percent of the state’s economy is manufacturing related.
Empire, owned by Jason Enos, was given the Innovation award for developing a faster process for making face shields at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the office of state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro.
The company, located at 217 East St., produced about 2,000 face shields per week at the onset of the pandemic, the release said.
“They utilize cutting edge equipment compared to competing companies and create technology for medical fields that allow faster manufacturing than any other,” Hawkins said in the release.
Hawkins nominated Empire for the award in consultation with the city’s Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick.
Other companies won awards in the categories Workforce and Jobs, Education, Sustainability and Products.
