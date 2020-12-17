ATTLEBORO — With coronavirus cases soaring in Attleboro and the region, the city council is pushing Gov. Charlie Baker to establish a free “Stop the Spread” testing site in Attleboro.
Councilor Ty Waterman brought up the matter as new business on Tuesday and asked the council to write a letter requesting a coronavirus testing site “as soon as possible.”
Waterman is following in the footsteps of the city’s state legislative delegation, state senators Becca Rausch, D-Needham, Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and state representatives Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro and Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who sent a letter to the governor on Dec. 2 requesting a site.
That letter went out before the city and region established new records for coronavirus case numbers.
“It’s been about two weeks and no answer has been given,” Waterman told colleagues on Tuesday night. “Five others were approved, all in western Mass. The closest (STS sites) to us are in Brockton and Fall River and there is no public transportation (to those places).”
For the week ending Dec. 10, Attleboro recorded 249 new cases which was 101 more than its previous high of 148 for the week ending Nov. 27.
All told, the city has recorded at least 1,809 cases in the 40 weeks of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the 10-town Sun Chronicle region recorded 917 cases for the week ending Dec. 10, which is an increase of 373 cases over the 541 cases it recorded for the week ending Nov. 27. Both were records.
The region has recorded at least 5,990 cases.
No sites in northern Bristol County
The governors “Coronavirus Command Center” has established 24 “Stop the Spread” sites at strategic locations throughout the state but none in northern Bristol County.
The only test site in Attleboro is at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. For those without insurance, the test costs $150. Referrals and appointments are required. There are other testing sites at urgent cares in North Attleboro and Plainville but they, too, charge a $150 fee.
Wait times at these sites is often long.
A recent outbreak at The Sun Chronicle plant on South Main Street forced some employees to get tested out of town and the waiting time was measured in hours, they said.
The Sun Chronicle has previously asked the governor’s press office and the governor’s “Coronavirus Command Center” why the city is not considered in need of a STS site, but did not get an answer.
Requests for comment on Thursday were not immediately answered.
Waterman’s request was referred to the personnel committee which he heads, but Council President Mark Cooper said he plans to write a resolution which does not need to go to committee and send it to the governor immediately.
The council letter will take two weeks to produce going through the committee process.
“That way the governor will get two letters,” Cooper said. “I want to take both routes. I want to get it out there that we need a free coronavirus test center.”
In addition, Cooper urged city residents to call and write to the governor to request a STS site.
