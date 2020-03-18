ATTLEBORO — As municipal government scales back operations and schools and businesses close due to the coronavirus threat, the city is working to determine what it can do to mitigate a potential economic disaster, Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said.
“As federal and state governments develop strategies to protect (businesses) from the worst fallout, the city of Attleboro is likewise considering new economic strategies,” she said in a press release issued this week.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital recorded its first presumptive case of coronavirus on Tuesday. Another 10 people were tested, but the results are pending.
Feerick said she plans to monitor the effects of coronavirus on the local economy and to put a plan in place.
“I hope to develop a cohesive strategy within the next few weeks, as I better understand the resources available from state and federal partners,” she said. “Certain industries, including food and beverage service, performance arts, tourism, and retail, are already seeing a sharp decline in revenues.”
She offered some immediate advice.
Businesses facing revenue shortfalls should “communicate their difficulties to landlords, utilities, and creditors to discuss deferral or forbearance options,” Feerick said.
She said the Small Business Administration may be able to help and provided the following link: www.sba.gov.
In addition, laid-off workers may be eligible to apply for expanded unemployment coverage, she said.
More information is available through the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and Department of Unemployment Assistance at: www.mass.gov/applying-for-unemployment-benefits.
Feerick asked residents to consider helping local businesses by buying gift cards and urged ordering from local eateries, which are especially hard hit.
“Order takeout or delivery from a favorite restaurant to mix up the menu at home and support a heavily impacted industry,” she said. “Be sure to tip staff or drivers well.”
In addition, those who want to help in other ways can contact a favorite charity to see if they need volunteers or donations, Feerick said.
She suggested showing appreciation to health care professionals with donations or gift baskets, but donors should call first to find out what policies are in effect.
“The mayor’s Office on Economic Development will continue to monitor the economic effects of coronavirus and release information regarding relief programs and strategies in the challenging weeks ahead,” Feerick said.
