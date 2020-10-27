ATTLEBORO — Attleboro District Court will be closed until Thursday for disinfectant cleaning now that a defense lawyer has tested positive for the coronavirus, a state Trial Court spokesperson said.
The lawyer was working at the court last Wednesday.
Two staff members of the Bristol County District Attorney’s office who were in close contact with the lawyer have been tested. One came back negative and the office is awaiting results on the other, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the office, said.
Attleboro District Court is now one of several courthouses in the state that has had to shut its doors temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure this month.
Lawrence District Court closed Tuesday after a probation department employee tested positive, according to the state Trial Court.
Earlier this month, Brockton Superior Court and district courts in Boston, Marlboro, Dudley, Clinton, Lynn, Springfield and Stoughton had to close due to exposures. The Worcester Trial Court closed temporarily last month.
State courts are open on a limited basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attleboro is in the state’s coronavirus “red zone” and has the 33rd highest infection rate in the state.
Only a limited number of people are allowed inside Attleboro District Court on North Main Street and anyone entering must wear a mask and obey social distancing rules. Security personnel take everyone’s temperature and ask a series of screening questions before people enter.
Whenever possible, court business is conducted by phone or teleconference. Despite some technical glitches from time to time, cases are being heard as they would be under normal circumstances.
But jury trials have been postponed in all state courts, which has led to a backlog of cases.
Jury trials will not be conducted in Attleboro District Court because the facilities in the aging building are not adequate to allow jurors to socially distance, court officials have said.
