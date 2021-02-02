ATTLEBORO -- This year, like many children, Wesley and Sophia Beal celebrated their birthdays with a drive-by car parade.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted many things about birthdays, especially the act of gathering. But for the now 6- and 10-year-old, some things remained true. They were still showered with gifts and spent the day with family.
And they still had access to at least one thing kids look forward to on their birthday: Cake.
They realize not everyone is as fortunate, especially during a pandemic that left many families financially hard hit.
Now, the two Attleboro siblings are teaming up with their three cousins across town for a food drive of strictly birthday cake supplies to donate to two local pantries.
The family hopes to compile "birthday bags" of cake mix, frosting, vegetable oil, sprinkles and a small box of candles that patrons of food pantries can use to keep the celebration alive and well at home.
"It seems so simple," mom Stacey Beal said. "But it's not for everybody. Not everyone has the availability to do that.
"Even if it's not for a birthday, there's still always something to celebrate, or a family might need a pick-me-up, especially during this time."
The Beals got the idea from Camp Sunshine, a Maine program that offers free retreats for families affected by life-threatening childhood illnesses.
When Wesley was just 16 months old, he went to the doctor for what appeared to be a sinus infection and left with a diagnosis of a "plum-sized" brain tumor, his mom said. He underwent a 12-hour surgery on Christmas Eve in 2015.
At the time, Beal said, the community came together to provide anything the family needed to get through. A local "Santa" heard about the situation and offered to do a private gift exchange with the family since the children missed Christmas that year.
In the five years since, the Beal family and "Santa" have hosted a "Sundaes with Santa" event each November to raise money for the PLGA Foundation, a group that funds research and experimental treatments on pediatric brain tumors. Every year the community has come together for that, too, helping the family raise a consistent yearly donation of $5,000.
So when Camp Sunshine asked its membership to host "birthday bag" drives in their individual hometowns, Beal was on board with the goal of helping others.
"The community has always come out for us," she said. "It's time we also give back to the community."
Her two children, along with cousins Emily, Eva and Jacob Allard, hope to collect enough supplies for 100 birthday bags and split them between Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro and St. Theresa's food pantry in South Attleboro.
And two big anonymous donors have already come on board. Beal said one local businessman offered to fill any bag that had a missing item. Another donor offered to match the total number of birthday bags donated.
The collection of birthday cake supplies (cake mix, frosting, vegetable oil, sprinkles and candles) will last two weeks, until Feb. 15.
Contact-less donations can be dropped off in "Birthday Bins" at 395 Brown St., Unit 17, in South Attleboro or 7 Nick Rock Road in Attleboro. For questions or more information, email staceybeal@icloud.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.