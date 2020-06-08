ATTLEBORO — With coronavirus still a lingering threat, the Attleboro Farmers Market has been forced to trim down and speed up, but it will be back for a full season starting June 20.
This year there won’t be any extras that add flair and excitement to the market, manager Heather Porreca said. That means there’ll be no food trucks, bands or crafters.
Under state and local guidelines those activities “promote congregating” which will not be allowed, Porreca said.
She’s expecting about 20 to 25 vendors instead of the usual 60, but she’s just glad the market, which has been designated as an “essential service” can open and offer farmers a place to sell their produce and residents a place to buy it.
“I’m excited to be able to have the market,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone come out.”
Porreca said a raft of rules are in place to keep people safe.
- No more than 250 people will be allowed on the O’Connell Field site next to Capron Park at any one time, and that includes vendors.
- Everyone must wear a mask and there will be two hand-washing stations and hand-sanitizing stations available.
- Disposable masks will be available for anyone who doesn’t have one or forgets to bring one.
- No pets are allowed.
- People will not be allowed to touch the produce.
- Reusable bags are banned, just as they are in supermarkets.
- Vendors will be set up 10 feet apart and only one customer at a time will be allowed at the counter with others lining up 6 feet apart.
All of that is something everyone’s pretty much gotten used to over the last three months as the coronavirus has shut down the state and nation, killed 123 people in The Sun Chronicle 10-town region and sickened 1,766.
Those attending should plan to use the Bushee Street parking lot, Porreca said.
There will be no other access points.
Each vendor must have two people working; one to handle products and one to handle money.
Porreca said the market wants to encourage people to pre-order by going to the its website. That way, all they have to do is come in and pick up their food.
Unfortunately, the market won’t be a place to dawdle and enjoy summer weather or long chats with friends and neighbors this year.
“The motto this year is get in and get out,” Porreca said.
But at least there’s a market and the restrictions are just one more hurdle it has faced in its 10-year lifetime and overcome.
Still, Porreca is enthusiastic.
“June 20 will be awesome. Different, but awesome.”
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, except July 4, through Oct. 24
For more information go to attleborofarmersmarket.com.
