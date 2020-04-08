ATTLEBORO -- City fire stations are getting a deep cleaning at no cost to taxpayers thanks to a nonprofit foundation and a company contacted by the local firefighters union.
The cleaning would have cost an estimated $22,000 just for the Union Street fire headquarters building, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
But the project is being funded through a grant from the Last Call Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money to support research and provide for the safety needs of firefighters.
Mike Matros, a Sudbury firefighter who owns Redline First Responder Gear Cleaning and Inspection, went about cleaning the stations with a handheld "fogger" machine on Wednesday.
The machine sprays a mist around the building, furniture and apparatus with a decontaminating chemical that kills carcinogens and all types of viruses, including COVID-19, Matros said.
"It's like spraying a can of Lysol around," Matros said, adding that firefighters will be able to sit on furniture about 15 minutes after the fogging application.
The cleaning includes the heating and air-conditioning system at the fire stations and "anything people touch," Matros said.
He arrived in a specially designed, 40-foot box truck outfitted with cleaning equipment, including washers and dryers called extractors that remove carcinogens from fire gear.
The mobile cleaning unit is the only one of its kind and was originally designed to clean carcinogens from fire gear and apparatus and fire stations, Matros said.
But with the caronavirus pandemic posing immediate threats to the health and safety of first responders, Matros said his mission is now two-fold.
Firefighters routinely clean the fire department headquarters as part of their duties. But there are areas of the 100-year-old facility that are hard to get clean unless done professionally, Lachance said.
"It definitely accomplished what we wanted done to clean the fire stations of the potential for the coronavirus," said firefighter Paul Jacques, president of the firefighters union.
Since the state of emergency was declared last month, eight firefighters have been exposed to the highly contagious virus with one testing positive and one still awaiting test results.
The potential for exposure to the virus is high for first responders in the city, as they have responded to calls at several nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The elderly are considered among the most vulnerable to the virus.
Between March 14 and last Friday, firefighters responded to medical calls for 53 patients, 12 of whom tested positive, according to the fire department.
"We are the first line of defense," Jacques said, adding that firefighters now wear personal protective equipment on all medical emergencies.
Matros said Attleboro's four fire stations are among the first he will be cleaning and decontaminating. He plans to do the same at 38 other fire departments statewide.
Last Call Foundation President Kathy Crosby-Bell said the immediate danger first responders are facing during the caronavirus pandemic is obvious.
She said Matros is performing the work at a discount for the organization and his fellow firefighters.
"We were established to fund the health and safety issues for fire services. This is so obvious and they really need it," Crosby-Bell said.
The foundation has a $30,000 now for the cleaning project and has 40 people who will run in the Boston Marathon to raise money. The marathon, normally run this month, is now scheduled the for the fall due to the pandemic.
For more information or how to donate, go to www.lastcallfoundation.org.
