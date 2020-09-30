ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has hit the city’s fire department leaving one firefighter, a district chief, in serious condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
His name was not released.
All told, nine firefighters and two dispatchers have tested positive for the disease since the first case was reported on Thursday, Mayor Paul Heroux and Fire Chief Scott Lachance said in a press release Wednesday morning.
The 10 who are not in the hospital have “mild symptoms” or are asymptomatic, the mayor said.
He said the outbreak was “largely isolated to one shift.”
The fire department’s roster lists 94 firefighters including ranking officers and eight dispatchers which means 10 percent of the entire department has been affected so far.
The outbreak helped push the city into the state’s coronavirus red zone, a category reached when the average daily number of cases is over 8 per 100,000 people during a 14-day period.
It’s the highest incidence level.
According to Heroux the city is now at an average daily case rate of 9.3.
He said the city was hit with 60 new cases between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.
Heroux said he will meet with the state’s COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team today or tomorrow.
The city’s numbers have been rising steadily for weeks.
Last week the city registered 7.6.
“Aggressive testing” began shortly after the first case was reported and is continuing, Heroux said.
“All individuals who tested positive have been isolated and are being supported and monitored according to public health guidelines,” the mayor said.
The department is working with the health department to trace all contacts and the department has been sanitized.
“All fire stations, living quarters, communication terminals, equipment and apparatus have been professionally disinfected by a contract vendor,” the mayor said.
New HEPA or “high-efficiency particulate air” filtration systems will be installed in all four fire stations and in all city departments where more than one person works, Heroux said.
He credited Lachance for acting quickly to control the spread.
“Because of the actions of the fire chief and the cooperation of the firefighters I have every confidence that this situation is under control and the services that the fire department provides to the community will continue as needed,” the mayor said. “Additionally, while we have not yet ascertained how this virus was brought into the fire department, despite efforts to minimize contagion of COVID-19, it is clear that the virus was being spread among firefighters while they were at work.”
‘Fully operational’
Lachance said the department remains “fully operational,” and that any firefighter who shows any symptoms of the disease, even with a negative test, is not allowed to work.
Heroux praised all first responders.
“Our essential workers; firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, medics and others who don’t have the choice to work from home and socially isolate are owed a debt,” he said. “They put their lives on the line every day during the darkest days of this global pandemic”
“I wish to thank Chief Lachance for his leadership in responding to this crisis, and I thank and acknowledge the hard work and long hours put in by our firefighters as they continue to provide coverage and emergency services to our residents and business community.”
Council president Mark Cooper and vice-president Kate Jackson were both briefed on the outbreak, the mayor said.
