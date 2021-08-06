ATTLEBORO — A city firefighter vaccinated against COVID-19 has been out of work after suffering a breakthrough infection of the virus.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the firefighter has had to quarantine for two weeks and is scheduled to return to duty next week.
“It’s rare but it does happen,” Lachance said of breakthrough infections.
“Even with the flu vaccine you can still become infected. There is no vaccine that is 100 percent effective,” he added.
Health experts say the vaccine has been highly effective and state officials relaxed preventative health measures because of the the Bay State’s relatively high vaccination rate.
The state Department of Public Health reports there have been 7,737 confirmed breakthrough cases as of July 31, representing .18 percent of the state’s vaccinated population of 4.3 million.
The health department says 100 people with breakthrough infections have died and 395 cases have resulted in hospital admissions.
The city firefighter is one of at least 10 breakthrough cases among firefighters across the state, according to the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, a union representing more than 12,000 firefighters and EMTs in the state.
Paul Jacques, president of the Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, said the firefighter started out suffering symptoms of a head cold and then developed body aches for three days and lost his sense of smell and taste.
After a week, the firefighter was placed on an antibiotic after developing a dry cough and couldn’t take deep breaths, Jacques said.
“Two weeks later,” he said, the firefighter “is feeling better.”
Jacques said another firefighter has been out for several months after contracting COVID and is considered a “long hauler,” individuals who suffer aftereffects from the virus.
Jacques said the firefighter has had lung issues and other medical problems and has seen several specialists.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the 100-member department has had 30 members test positive for COVID, three of them ending up hospitalized, according to Jacques.
“This pandemic has hit us severely hard,” he said.
To protect themselves, Jacques estimated up to 90 percent of the department’s members are vaccinated, adding “we’ve encouraged members” to do so.
“It doesn’t mean they can’t get COVID, but it’s a better chance they won’t be dying from it,” he said.
Firefighters also do not want to spread the virus to their family members or the public they serve, Jacques said.
