ATTLEBORO -- The blinking red and blue lights of fire engines and police cars lit up the darkening sky as they twice paraded around Sturdy Memorial Hospital Saturday night in support of a city firefighter who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
But the surprise of the night came as that same 29-year-old firefighter stood at the entrance of the hospital waving at the parade that was to help encourage his recovery.
The firefighter, who was not named, had been released from the hospital a short time before the parade started, surprising most.
Once the parade ended, some of the participants stopped at the entrance of the hospital to greet the discharged firefighter.
He had been fighting double phenomena along with the coronavirus.
Paul Jacques, president of Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, said prior to the start of the parade that the purpose of the all the gathered fire trucks and police cars was to show support to the hospitalized member of the department.
Watching the parade was 3-year-old Brady Winbourne with his mother Taylor. The boy, dressed in a dinosaur print shirt, waved enthusiastically at all the firetrucks and police cruisers that participated in the parade that kicked off from O’Neill Boulevard at 4:30 p.m. and circled the hospital twice.
The boy said that he would like to become a firefighter someday.
Firefighters on trucks from Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Pawtucket and Seekonk, along with about a dozen cruisers from the Attleboro Police Department participated in the parade.
