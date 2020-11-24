ATTLEBORO — City firefighters demonstrated Tuesday night in front of the City Hall annex to protest Mayor Paul Heroux’s policy regarding coverage for department personnel who have contracted COVID-19.
A firefighter is currently in Sturdy Memorial Hospital fighting the disease and reportedly has double pneumonia, while a dozen other firefighers are on a department-ordered quarantine, pending testing. Another firefighter was released from Sturdy last Saturday after contracting COVID.
According to Paul Jacques, president of the city’s firefighter’s union, 35 firefighter union members from Attleboro, Seekonk and Mansfield participated in the demonstration along with family members.
He said many passing cars honked horns in a show of support.
When The Sun Chronicle arrived, six firefighters and family members from Mansfield and Attleboro were present.
Jacques said in his 25 years on the department, COVID is the first communicable disease that hasn’t been upheld in the firefighter’s contract. He gave examples of anthrax and H1N1.
Heroux has said COVID is not covered in the union’s contract as a “presumptive injury,” but adds the city will grant injured-on-duty status to any firefighter who can show he or she contracted the disease on the job.
He also said even if the disease is not shown to be a “presumptive injury,” firefighters are still covered by medical insurance that pays their hospital bills, hazard duty stipend, and grants full pay while out sick.
