ATTLEBORO — The city is swimming in a big pool of cash after notification from the state Department of Revenue that it has a general government surplus of $13.9 million from fiscal year 2021.
And that’s not all.
The two enterprise departments, water and wastewater, which are funded through user fees, also reported record surpluses, bringing the total to $17.7 million.
The exact amount of the general government surplus, which in city parlance is known as “free cash,” came in at $13,912,318.
That amount represents about 9.5 percent of the revised FY 2021 budget of $146,527,276.
The surplus in the water department was $1,825,798 and the surplus in the wastewater department was $1,983,054.
All that adds up to $17,721,180, which is a 74 percent increase over FY 2020’s surplus of $10,194,346.
The FY 2020 amount was also a record.
According to City Auditor Deb Gould, about $3.7 million of that surplus remains unspent.
Prior to FY 2020 the total surpluses were never higher than $6.4 million.
She said a large part of the FY 2021 surplus came from local receipts that were higher than expected.
Gould said conservative estimates on revenue were made because of the pandemic, which could have impacted local as well as state revenues.
But fortunately, local receipts were strong, coming in at around $4.67 million higher than predicted.
In addition, about $4.4 million of the FY 2021 budget remained unspent as of June 30.
That money included $1.65 million from the school department.
Another $1.3 million was returned by the personnel, veterans and public works departments.
The city also got about $1.55 million in cannabis money, which was not budgeted and added to the surplus.
Mayor Paul Heroux did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
