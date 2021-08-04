ATTLEBORO — The city has a new van it plans to use for health services and could be tapped for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.
“We have purchased a van that will be used for multiple services,” Health Agent Jessica Horsman said. “This vehicle can be utilized for vaccination services in the community along with multiple other services if needed.”
The vehicle will also serve as an emergency preparedness vehicle that will be loaded and ready to respond to any type of services needed, including opening a shelter, Horsman added.
The van is ready to be put into action, though some cosmetic work such as lettering has to be done.
Three-quarters of the cost of the van was covered by a grant from the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, with the city Health Department picking up the remainder.
